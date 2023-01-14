Video about barber cutting homeless man's hair leads to family reunion

One of Caleb Heke's social media videos has reunited a family, after people recognised the homeless man whose hair he was cutting.

An Auckland barber has reunited a family after posting a TikTok video of his experience cutting a homeless man’s hair.

Caleb Heke works for Kirkwoods Barbers in Mount Wellington where he spends six days working, and then the seventh volunteering to cut the hair of Auckland’s homeless.

Last week, Heke posted a TikTok of him cutting a rough-looking man’s hair in Auckland CBD, as he has done many times before in the two years he has been volunteering.

But this time he had an unexpected outcome – reuniting the man with his family.

Caleb Heke/Supplied Caleb Heke posts TikTok videos of his barbering, including videos of him volunteering cutting homeless people’s hair.

Heke’s TikTok videos of him barbering can get hundreds of thousands of views; especially the videos of him cutting homeless people’s hair.

Footage showed Zane Khan, who Heke thinks is in his late 20s, lying on a bench in the CBD’s Fort Street with a dark shaggy mane and beard.

Heke interviewed Khan as he cut his hair, with Zane saying he had spent 10 months in prison and was now looking for a job in hospitality.

Caleb Heke/Supplied Heke received comments and messages asking where people could find Khan.

“I’m just wandering around touring Auckland. But I haven’t got a place to stay at the moment.”

Heke said the haircut gave Khan a confidence boost, and he also gave him cash to buy some clothes.

Soon after Heke posted the video, he began to receive messages and comments from Khan’s friends and family who had lost contact with the man.

“Aw my cousin Zane I love you so much. Please me know if there's anyway I can contact we wanna bring him home,” said a comment.

Heke directed them to Auckland CBD, where he had found Khan.

Caleb Heke/Supplied Heke said Zane’s father showed up to Kirikwoods Barbers to thank Heke after reuniting with his son.

Then, on Friday, a man walked into Kirkwoods and Heke said he stood in the barbershop looking lost.

“I was like ‘OK...’ trying to think who it could be.”

The man asked if he was Caleb and when Heke pulled him aside, the man started to cry, saying he was Monis Khan, Khan’s father. He had found Khan, who was now in the car outside the store.

“I started feeling overwhelmingly happy and sad at the same time.

“I hugged him, that was all I could do,” he said.

Heke went and met Khan again, taking a picture with him and his father who thanked Heke for posting the video.

“I didn’t know how to feel.”

Caleb Heke/Supplied Heke took a photo with Zane and his father and said it felt overwhelming to have reunited the family.

“For me to have a small part of that incident yesterday, the family is happy, Zane is happy, it’s all a good thing.”

“That’s the power of social media aye.

“It feels overwhelming at times.”

Monis Khan said the reunion was really emotional and quite touching.

Khan said his son, who he said had been in prison for burglary, was not doing so well and was up or down depending on the day.