'Thanks for the money, we're going to rescue some people': Missing aid worker Andrew Bagshaw caught on film

Missing Christchurch aid worker Andrew Bagshaw can be seen talking about rescuing people from Ukraine’s front line in a video posted online a month before his disappearance in the war-torn country.

Bagshaw had been in Ukraine since April, working as part of a team of Ukrainian and international volunteers delivering aid and helping carry out “hot extractions” – evacuations of civilians carried out while often under fire from Russian forces.

Bagshaw, 48, and his colleague Christopher Parry, 28, have not been seen since last Friday, January 6, when they left the city of Kramatorsk for Soledar, in eastern Ukraine. Soledar has since been claimed by the Russian mercenary company the Wagner Group.

In a video posted on December 9 ,Bagshaw, the son of Canterbury Charity Hospital founders Philip and Dame Susan Bagshaw, is seen filling a red van with petrol near Kramatorsk. He thanks people for the donations that have helped fund his rescue efforts in Ukraine.

While the posted footage says they were filming ‘live’, it is unclear precisely when it was shot.

SUPPLIED Aid workers Andrew Bagshaw, left, and Christopher Parry have gone missing in Ukraine.

“Hello. Thanks for the money. We’re going to rescue some people ....I have to hurry up. Sorry, I can’t say too much,’’ he said in the video.

The video was posted on Grzegorz Jaroslaw Rybak’s Facebook page. The same day, Rybak posted a photograph of Bagshaw with the red van. In the post, Rybak said he was acting as an “interpreter and companion” for Bagshaw.

“He came here from New Zealand and has been sitting here since May and is more afraid of possible asbestos fumes in fires than bombings and ricochets,” Rybak wrote.

Supplied Andrew Bagshaw was known to be a diligent volunteer, despite the risks.

Another video from a Bakhmut-based Telegram channel posted on December 5 shows Bagshaw wearing a flak jacket and military helmet with a group of people apparently persuading an elderly man to leave his burning house.

On Thursday, the Wagner Group claimed to have found the body of one of the two missing men.

International media outlet Reuters reported that a body had been found with the documentation of both Bagshaw and Parry on him.

New Zealand diplomats have been liaising with their UK counterparts over Bagshaw’s disappearance, an MFAT spokesperson previously said, adding that there were five New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Ukraine.