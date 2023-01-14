Four Lotto players take share of $1m as Powerball rolls over to $23 million

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

Four Lotto players from Auckland, Nelson, and Wellington will be toasting a special win after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division on Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak n Save Richmond in Nelson and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw.

In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

It’s been a good few weeks for Lotto players, with big prizes being won across the motu.

Last week a Napier player became a millionaire after a trip to the supermarket, and on Wednesday a player in Karaka took home $1 million.

Three Aucklanders also rang in the new year by becoming millionaires.

There were some big wins in December. Just before Christmas a Southland couple won $6.3 million.

“My mother cried when I told her, and my boss was great about it. He told me to enjoy the experience and joked that he probably wouldn’t see me next year,” one of the winners said at the time.

And at the start of December, a Lotto player in Whakatāne took home $5.5 million.