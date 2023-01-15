Subtropical low to bring midweek rain, possibly heavy in Gisborne

Settled weather shifts to widespread showers and rain across the country from midweek, according to Metservice.

While the start of the week will hold settled weather for most of the country, all eyes are on a subtropical low coming from the east that could bring heavy rain on Wednesday.

On Monday the upper North Island will experience isolated showers, while the lower half will be mainly be fine. The whole island will be partly cloud with isolated showers on Tuesday.

“At the moment we’re mainly under a ridge of high pressure, so it’s pretty settled, but a trough will bring some showers to the west coast of the North Island,” a MetService spokesperson said.

Most of the South Island will have isolated showers on Monday, although heavier rain starting in Fiordland will move further north on Tuesday courtesy of a cold front. That rain could get heavy north of Mt Cook in the afternoon.

On Wednesday most of the country is in for isolated showers, with more widespread rain in the north South Island and in Taranaki in the afternoon and early evening.

MetService meteorologists are closely monitoring a subtropical low moving toward the East Cape which could bring heavy rain for Gisborne on Wednesday.

“We’re keeping an eye on that situation as it comes in. It’s still a few days out so there is some uncertainty about how it will develop,” the MetService spokesperson said.

The subtropical low is expected move to the east of the North Island late Thursday, but It's still too early to say for certain. There is some chance that heavy rain will hit Hawke’s Bay, north of Napier, on Thursday.

Similarly, MetService predicted with “low confidence” that severe gales could reach eastern Bay of Plenty, east of Whakatane, from Wednesday into Thursday.

Conor Knell/Stuff A destroyed crop field near Mangatuna on the East Cape after Cyclone Hale passed through this week.

In the South Island, a front from over the Tasman Sea is expected to reach Fiordland Thursday evening, then weaken as it moves over the South Island during Friday.

There is low confidence that the front will bring “warning amounts of rain” to Fiordland from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Meanwhile, there is also a low risk that a tropical cyclone could develop west of Vanuatu on Tuesday. The risk increases to moderate on Wednesday.