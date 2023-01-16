Sinkhole appears in Coromandel holiday town

The sinkhole is thought to be 60cm wide, a nearby business owner said.

Residents in the Coromandel holiday hotspot of Whangamatā have woken on Monday morning to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole, located on Papanui St, was described by the owner of Whangamatā business Allround Towing, which has premises nearby, as “about 600mm across”.

In response, the Thames Coromandel District Council (TCDC) has on Monday morning closed a section of Papanui Rd from the intersections of Ruru and Gillian Street.

The sinkhole itself is marked with cones.

TCDC have said that investigations into the cause and severity of the sinkhole wil continue until at least Tuesday. The road will also remain closed until then.

It is as yet unclear if the sinkhole was a result of inclement weather that affected the region last week.