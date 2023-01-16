Skaters pushed for lights at site of tragedy for years, but 'neighbours said no'

There were calls for lights at a popular park for a decade before a boy died after skating at night, but neighbours said no, a skate mogul says.

A 17-year-old boy, who was visiting from Australia on holiday, fell from a ramp in Victoria Park Skate Plaza about 9.17pm on Sunday.

His uncle gave him CPR and he was rushed to hospital, but died the same night.

Pro skater and Def fashion label founder Chey Ataria was on the advisory board for the skate plaza project when it was built back in 2011.

“We were campaigning to get lights right from the start and went to a few meetings with the council and surrounding neighbours,” he said.

“There was pushback on the lights because neighbours thought people would be skating late at night and it would bring riff-raff and crime, but I would think it would have had the opposite effect.”

Ataria said the death had “left a bad buzz in the air” among the skate community.

“When I heard what happened I was trying to piece it together, and at that time it would have been getting dark. Maybe it could have been prevented.”

Skating instructor Theo Clarke, 20, said he often skated at Victoria Park at night, but resorted to beaming car headlights onto the park to illuminate the space.

“There’s a massive highway here that is non-stop with cars, lights, trucks, and a police station with sirens. You can’t be complaining about noise when you live in central Auckland,” he said.

He said the safety of the skating community needed to be prioritised, and with a well-lit basketball court not far from the skating area, he couldn’t understand what the issue was.

However, Auckland Council’s acting general manager parks & community facilities Martin van Jaarsveld said lighting was “not a simple solution”.

“While lighting has been suggested and considered over the years ... it, too, can be accompanied by perverse outcomes, like antisocial behaviour and personal safety issues, and does not necessarily create a safe skating environment.”

Van Jaarsveld said several residential buildings overlooked the park and skaters had ample time to use the park in the summer during daylight hours.

The family of the 17-year-old gathered at the park on Monday to mourn.

The boy’s uncle said he had been driving his nephew and children home on Sunday night when they stopped at the park for a quick skate.

They’d only been there a few minutes when the teenager somehow fell off one of the ramps, crashing onto the concrete, he said.

“I tried to revive him with CPR before the ambulance came, it felt like forever, but it must have been quick,” he said.

He said his brother and the boy’s mother were on their way to New Zealand now.

A police spokesperson confirmed they attended the incident and the death had been referred to the coroner.

On Monday morning the skate park was open for business as usual, with a number of young skaters at the park for a holiday programme.

Finn Valvoi, of Remuera, who was at the skate park on Monday, said he wouldn’t skate there after dark because there was no lighting on the ramps.

“Apart from the street lights on Beaumont there is no way to see what you’re doing if you try skate in the dark.”

Typically, Valvoi said he felt safe at the park, and was surprised to hear what had happened.

Five years earlier, another skateboarder died at the park after being seriously injured, falling from the top of a ramp.

Pitiphong Sangsirichat, 25, died in hospital two days after the incident. His death prompted safety changes at the park and razor wire was installed to stop people trying to skate down the wall of a structure in the park.