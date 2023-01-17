Auckland cricket club has trophies stolen, pitch torn up by motorbike riders

The cricket pitch at Mountfort Park has been torn up by motorbike riders.

It’s been a devastating couple of weeks for an Auckland cricket club which has had its trophies stolen, then its cricket pitch torn up by motorbike riders – leaving it unusable for the rest of the season.

Counties Manukau Cricket Association club manager Andy Napier said the clubrooms at Mountfort Park in Manurewa were broken into sometime over the Christmas/New Year break.

Fourteen trophies were stolen – some dating back to before World War II.

Along with the trophies, the copper pipes were torn out and a hot water cylinder was taken.

Then, on Friday and Saturday, motorbike riders tore through the cricket pitch, leaving skid marks and ripped-up turf.

“It’s been destroyed many times and we’re now having to look to relocate out further,” Napier said.

“We’ve had cases where the riders ride through the games itself.”

Napier was “pretty disheartened” and frustrated as club members wouldn’t be able to play on the wicket this season.

On Saturday, two players were going between cricket games and were racially abused by motorcyclists, he said.

“It’s incredibly frustrating as we want to deliver cricket experiences for the kids in the community as well.”

So much time and effort went into the pitch from the groundsmen, Napier said.

“It’s a kick in the teeth.”

Now, the cricket club is looking at having to relocate for the rest of the season which would be challenging.

“Where we would move is further south and you’d be losing that urban mix that we really want to engage with the community.”

Napier wondered whether providing motorbike riders with a safe place to enjoy riding would entice them away from the pitch.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Auckland Council spokesperson Eli Nathan said the council was working with contractors to ensure the park, including the cricket grounds, were reinstated for the community to enjoy as soon as possible.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to ensure the damage done by this vandalism is fixed.

“Unfortunately, this style of motorbike vandalism happens regularly across parks and sports platforms.”

Nathan could not confirm the cost of the repair works.

Anyone wanting to report vandalism involving motorbikes should contact the police or the council call centre on 09 301 0101.