Woman came to NZ expecting $15.50 an hour, but got $135 for a week's work, jury hears

Three people are on trial on charges relating to a group of Papua New Guinean workers, including helping them unlawfully enter New Zealand.

Cecelia Nori didn’t have a job in Papua New Guinea and paid more than NZ$1000 in preparation to work in New Zealand.

But her expectations of $15.50 an hour were met with a reality of $135 for a week’s work at a Hawke’s Bay vineyard, and she “didn’t feel good”, a jury has heard.

She was brought over by Waikato couple Antony Swarbrick and Christina Kewa-Swarbrick, who have pleaded not guilty to 99 charges of aiding and abetting people to unlawfully enter New Zealand, aiding them to breach their visa conditions, and giving false information to immigration in 2016.

Martha Fretton, the owner of a company who contracted the workers out, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of aiding people to breach visa conditions.

The trio’s trial is set down for five weeks, and began in Hamilton District Court on Monday before Judge Robert Spear.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cecelia Nori told the jury she felt “not good” about earning $135 for a week of work at a Hawke’s Bay vineyard.

On Tuesday the defence challenged workers’ evidence, saying they knew they were coming on a visitor visa under the “Global 4040” programme.

Nori told the court, through an interpreter, that she paid 2600 kina (NZ$1156) for travel to New Zealand and for a medical check – but wasn’t examined.

Given she was unemployed, she told Crown prosecutor Kaleb Whyte it would take two or three years to save that much in Papua New Guinea.

Nori said they stayed with the Swarbricks in the Waikato upon arrival in New Zealand.

“[We] were just staying waiting for work. I came to work, so I did not feel good.”

After about a month, Antony Swarbrick drove Nori and five others to Hawke’s Bay for work at a vineyard.

They met Martha Fretton and stayed at her house. Nori said she and another woman shared a bed in the living room and the men slept in a garage-like room.

Fretton showed them how to work at the vineyard, and they worked from 8am to 4pm weekdays and between 8am and 12pm on Sunday – depending on the weather.

“The work was hard work, but once we got the idea it was easy.”

Nacho DomÃ­nguez Argenta/Unsplash Cecelia Nori said they worked from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 12pm on Sunday at the vineyard.

Swarbrick paid them in cash once a week, Nori said. Her weekly earnings were about $100, she said.

“I didn’t feel good. I was expecting $15.50 an hour.”

Antony Swarbrick’s lawyer Mark Jepson said in cross-examination that Kewa-Swarbrick explained – before coming to New Zealand – that the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme was not supported by the Papua New Guinea government, so they would instead come on a visitor visa under the Global 4040 programme.

Nori said she did not understand how it was related, and still wanted to come to New Zealand for seasonal work with the group.

Fellow worker Debbie Kunjip had also expected to earn $15 an hour, but upon arrival at the vineyard that changed to $3 for each vine cut.

One person kept track, but Kunjip said she wasn’t sure if they were paid correctly because she never saw any payslips.

She told immigration in an interview that she was paid $150 one week, $180 another and $106.56 for one week.

Kunjip said she’d filled out a visitor visa application in Papua New Guinea with the help of Antony Swarbrick.

She was told the Papua New Guinea government would not allow her to come to New Zealand on the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, but she’d be under Global 4040 for training and experience.

Kewa-Swarbrick’s lawyer Jared Bell said Kunjip spoke, read, and wrote English, and understood this.

But Kunjip said at the time she didn’t know the difference between the schemes.