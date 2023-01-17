Crash south of Taupō closes State Highway 1

State Highway 1, near Waitahanui south of Taupō, was temporarily closed due to a crash that brought down power lines. File photo

State Highway 1, just south of Taupō, was temporarily closed due to a crash that brought down power lines.

According to police, a truck hit a power pole at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Mill Rd, near the settlement of Waitahanui on the eastern shores of Lake Taupō about 9.40am on Tuesday.

There were reports of wires down and the power company came to the scene, a police media spokesperson said.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

No detour was available while the road was closed, but it reopened by 10.55am, Waka Kotahi said.