Ruapehu's crater lake heats up but alert levels remain low

The temperature of Mt Ruapehu's crater lake Te Wai ā Moe started climbing in early December, GNS Science says. Photo/File

Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake reached temperatures of more than 35C over the Christmas period, but has settled down since its “minor heating episode”.

The lake, Te Wai ā Moe, peaked at 35.5C on December 27, GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott said, and it also overflowed in December.

But volcanic unrest remained low and the Volcanic Alert Level is still at Level 1.

The “minor heating episode” in the lake had happened during the past two months, but was within the normal range for this type of activity, GNS said.

A crater lake temperature increase is not unusual, and in May last year Te Wai ā Moe peaked at 41C before settling down again.

“Since early in December 2022 the temperature of the summit crater lake has increased,” Scott said.

“Currently the lake temperature is 32C, remaining hot. This temperature is consistent with heat flow into the lake of about 150-200MW.

“As the temperature rose in December the heat input increased to around 400MW to support the heating phase.”

Scott said the level of volcanic tremor was slightly elevated mid to late December but has been weak since then.

“Gas scanning equipment and a gas flight have confirmed an increase in gas output during the lake heating phase.

“The crater lake has also been overflowing during this time.”

And there was no sign of magma (molten rock) interacting with the hydrothermal system beneath the lake when water samples from December 21 were analysed.

“The current low levels of volcanic tremor, the crater lake chemistry data, and a peaking of the crater lake temperature are consistent with a low level of volcanic unrest at Mt Ruapehu,” he said.