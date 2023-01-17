Passengers evacuated after fire reported in generator room of Auckland ferry

A fire crew at the downtown Auckland ferry terminal following an incident on board a vessel.

Passengers were evacuated from an Auckland ferry on Tuesday evening after a reported fire in the vessel’s generator room.

The incident unfolded after alarms went off on board the ferry, to Half Moon Bay.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters boarded the ferry once it had docked in downtown Auckland and gained access to the generator room.

All passengers were transferred to another vessel, which had departed the terminal by 6.15pm.

READ MORE:

* All Auckland ferries back on the water after morning failures

* Waiheke ferry delays causing problems for holidaymakers and businesses

* Queenstown's Earnslaw numbers slashed under new Maritime rules



Firefighters used a hose in the generator room before handing the vessel back to Fullers360.

One fire engine and two support cars were at the scene.

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A spokesperson for Auckland Transport said a series of fire alarms aboard the vessel were triggered about 5.35pm. The ferry was then escorted to the downtown terminal by a Coastguard crew.

However, “[Fire and Emergency] crews assessed the situation when the boat was back at the terminal and could not find any visible damage or flames”, the spokesperson said.

“At this stage it is thought that the fire alarms were triggered by an issue with the ferry’s coolant system which caused steam to trigger the fire alarms.”

The spokesperson said Auckland Transport would be working with Fullers360 to get a better understanding of the incident and how another could be prevented.

Fullers360 had another explanation, given to Stuff in a statement. Fullers chief executive Michael Horne said it had been “an issue with the vessel’s exhaust system”.

“We have since confirmed there was no fire onboard,” he said.

“This was an isolated event and we will continue working with authorities to investigate and resolve the cause of the issue.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Firefighters at the downtown Auckland terminal after a fire was discovered in a ferry's generator room.

Earlier on Tuesday, several ferry services were cancelled after five vessels were found to have equipment failures.

In a statement, an Auckland Transport spokesperson said across the five boats there was one overheating issue, one cracked pipe and water leak, two bilge issues – where excess water is pumped out of the vessel – and one electrical failure that contributed to the widespread cancellations.

“All five ferries were repaired and back on the water in time for today’s afternoon peak services,” the spokesperson said.

Morning services had to be cancelled. At the Devonport Ferry Terminal, the ferry scheduled for 7.30am arrived at 8.15am and was so overloaded with people that some left on the shores simply left.

Soon after 8am, queues for the ferry had stretched out to Queen’s Parade, some 100m away from the terminal.

On Twitter, Auckland Transport said the 7.15am and 7.30am Devonport services were “cancelled due to mechanical issues.”