Person found dead at a backpackers in central Auckland suburb Parnell

Police are currently at the scene of an unexplained death on St Georges Bay Rd in Parnell.

A person has been found dead inside a backpackers in the central Auckland suburb of Parnell.

A police spokesperson confirmed a body was found on Tuesday night at a property on St Georges Bay Rd, Parnell.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.”

A receptionist at Lantana Lodge Backpackers confirmed the death had happened there but said she believed it was a “normal death”.

“It was Scottish man who lived here long term – he was very old and couldn’t walk properly. Police are still here today looking into it.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Officers were still at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The receptionist said the death was “very sad” as the elderly man was “really nice”, but she didn’t know much more about the circumstances of his death.

A St John ambulance spokesperson confirmed they attended the scene just after 11pm on Tuesday.

Police continued to investigate at the backpackers on Wednesday morning, but the spokesperson said no further information was available.

The backpackers was understood to have been used as a boarding house since the 1990s, a council official said, but Lantana Lodge wasn’t receiving visits under its inspection programme.

“Compliance officers last visited the premises in October 2022 following complaints. However, the site was found to be compliant,” Auckland Council’s manager proactive compliance Adrian Wilson said.