Hamilton lawyer struck off for tax evasion and trust fund use

Revell used trust fund money to indulge in “alcohol and gambling”, according to the tribunal.

Hamilton lawyer, Wayne John Revell, 59, has been handed a damning indictment of his decades long income tax evasion by the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal.

The hearing held in Auckland in December, saw members of the tribunal describe the length of time he failed to pay income tax as “shocking.”

Not only did Revell fail to pay income tax for a period of ten years, he “deliberately stole money that belonged to clients” from his firm’s trust account, according to the tribunal.

While his former law partner was being sentenced for tax avoidance himself, Revell used the money to indulge in “alcohol and gambling” while his “looming criminal fate” overwhelmed him.

In addition to being struck off the roll of barristers and solicitors, Revell was ordered to pay standards committee costs totalling $29,036.81 and to reimburse New Zealand Law Society to the tune of $3,743.00.

“Regrettably, we found many signs that he remains self-deceiving, minimising his culpability, and lacking in ethical rigour,” the Tribunal decision noted. “We have unanimously come to the view that his defects of character are ingrained and that there is real risk that he could err again, even if not in exactly the same ways.”

The decision to strike Revell off the roll of barristers and solicitors came after he pleaded guilty on December 9 to a single representative charge of evading the payment of his personal income tax between March 31, 2008 and March 31, 2017.

In reference to the gravity of the charges put forth at the tribunal, it was stated that Revell’s behaviour will have caused the public reputation of the legal profession to have “been severely diminished by knowledge of this conduct.”