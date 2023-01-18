Watercare activates new Waikato River water take consent

Auckland’s Watercare has revealed it has this month formally activated its controversial new Waikato River water take consent.

It’s also confirmed it will make its first investment of $2m for river restoration into the Waikato River Authority’s river clean-up trust, an arrangement formalised as part of consent conditions.

A year ago, a board of inquiry granted Watercare a 20-year resource consent to treat up to 150 million litres a day from the Waikato River. It means the company can now take up to 300 million litres a day in total.

Watercare says that while it will be “some time” before Aucklanders need access to the full allocation, activating the consent now provides extra reassurance.

“A consistent, year-round allocation provides much greater certainty in terms of planning, and means we’re in a better position to meet population growth and face any future droughts,” said a statement from chief operations officer Mark Bourne.

The initial $2m contribution to the authority – due to be transferred this Friday – will be followed by annual investments of $2m for the duration of the consent.