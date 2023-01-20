Historic Grand Prix races its way to Taupō

Formula 5000 driver Alastair Chalmers will contest the sixith Historic Grand Prix this weekend at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

Taupō International Motorsport Park will host the largest meeting of classic Jaguar cars this weekend as part of the sixth annual Historic Grand Prix.

The 2023 Historic Grand Prix, which is New Zealand’s leading classic race meeting, will celebrate Jaguar and feature eight different race categories in 26 races on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s Historic Grand Prix race features the highly entertaining V8-powered open wheeler Formula 5000 class along with a “Jaguar Only” handicap race for all competing Jaguar vehicles.

Taupo International Motorsport Park (TIMP) is holding its first full motorsport event under the ownership of Tony Quinn, who bought the park in December 2021, and will welcome Jaguar clubs from up and down the country to celebrate the history of Jaguar in New Zealand since they were first brought to New Zealand in 1921.

In another first, TIMP will welcome in a new era of V8 racing with the official launch of the New Zealand TA2 Muscle Car Series.

The NZ TA2 Muscle Car Series will run alongside the NZ Tranzam Challenge and the V8 Open Class in one impressive grid to be known as the Super V8s Series.

TA2 is one of the fastest growing categories in Australasia featuring Mustangs, Camaros and Dodge Challenger race cars.

The exciting Tranzam Challenge class, which includes some of the most radical V8 race cars in the country, also joins the Super V8s Series, along with some of the country’s fastest V8 Super Tourers.

TIMP chief executive Josie Spillane is delighted with the stunning line-up of race classes and the huge contingent of Jaguar cars that will be participating on the track and on display in the Legends Garage.

“We are also proud to continue the work of our predecessors who have made the Historic Grand Prix New Zealand’s leading classic race meeting,” she said.

“We have made a commitment to the future growth of this fantastic event and will be celebrating many more great manufacturers and their history in future years, as well as welcoming the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.”

Also racing this weekend are Formula 5000, historic Formula Ford/Formula Junior, historic single-seaters, historic muscle and saloon cars, historic sports sedans and Tranzams, and heritage touring cars.

The racing starts at 9am each day, tickets can be bought from www.taupomp.co.nz.