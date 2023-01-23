The unusual list of Russian goods that continue to enter New Zealand

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to New Zealand's Parliament on December 14, 2022, urging the country to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, and in its effort to rebuild when the conflict ends.

Almost a year on from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, an unusual list of imports are still making their into New Zealand despite trade restrictions.

Since New Zealand’s first round of sanctions were enacted against senior Russian officials and the country’s armed forces in March last year, imports from Russia have largely dried up.

But not completely.

Figures released by Stats NZ show that $259,422 worth of goods were imported from Russia into the country, during the month of November.

These figures, the most recent to date, show that two products constitute the bulk of imports: wood products, to the tune of $74,848, and “plastics and articles thereof” valued at $73,076.

At the other end of the list, $4 worth of rubber was imported into the country from Russia, as was $84 worth of consumer glassware and $158 worth of “cocoa and cocoa preparations”.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP New Zealand’s Minisitry of Foriegn Affairs and Trade had recieved only received two applications for exemptions to trade sanctions on Russia.

These goods, while not banned outright for import, are subject to a blanket 35% tariff.

The continued importation of Russia products contravenes a statement made by Trade Minister Damien O'Connor in April.

"We don't think there'll be anything coming in from Russia, and people who might be considering it will get the clear message.”

Meanwhile, exports to Russia in the month of November totalled $1,535,656, according to Stats NZ.

This mainly consisted of $654,304 worth of exported cereals, and a sundry classification of goods which includes “optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories”, worth $583,985.

The Russian appetite for New Zealand seafood had not diminished entirely either, according to figures. Exports of fish, crustaceans and molluscs valued at $297,367 were made in the month of November.

Older figures indicated that goods imports in “the six months ended September 2022 are 80 percent lower compared to the same period last year”, according to an implementation review conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade (MFAT) in November last year.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has been named as a contestant for the future prime minister role.

The decline amounted to a dollar value drop from $12.7 million in 2021 to $2.6 million during the same period in 2022. The lion’s share of the reduction was due to declines in the importation of fertilisers and consumer alcohol in the form of vodka, the document says.

The decline in vodka importation from Russia during this period amounted to a whopping 93% on the same period a year earlier

There are some exceptions to the sanctions that now target entities and individuals in three countries – Russia, Iran and Belarus. Personal effects, for instance, qualify to be considered for exemption.

According to a spokesperson for MFAT said only two applications for exemption have been received since the measures came into effect last year. Both applications were requests to export goods to Russia from New Zealand.

“MFAT has received two applications under section 13 for exemption from trade measures under the Russia Sanctions Regulations 2022 (the Regulations).”

In both instances, the exemption applications were relinquished by the applicants.

“One of the applications was withdrawn by the applicant before a decision was put to the decision-maker. The second applicant was advised an exemption was not required for their dealing because it was line with the regulations,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement, minister O’Connor insisted sanctions were having an impact, and said: “The sanctions are making their mark. A very small volume of imports remain, an average of $236,000 in October and November last year. I expect this trade rump will continue to decline over time. ”

New Zealand’s role opposing the invasion has so far remained restricted to economic coercion, financial aid and military support in the form of troop training and intelligence resources.