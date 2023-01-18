Police find body at the scene of a fire in Northland's Kaiwaka

Police are trying to determine what caused a fire at a home in Northland’s Kaiwaka, where a person was found dead on Wednesday.

Police have recovered a body at the scene of a fire in Kaiwaka on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the fire at a home in Kaiwaka, near State Highway 1, at 12.48pm.

At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said a post-mortem examination was expected to take place in coming days to determine the cause of death.

Police are also still working with Fire and Emergency to find out what had caused the fire.