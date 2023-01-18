Police find body at the scene of tractor fire in Northland's Kaiwaka

Police are trying to determine what caused a fire at a home in Northland’s Kaiwaka, where a person was found dead on Wednesday.

Police have recovered a body after a fire in Kaiwaka on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said that crews were called to reports of a house fire around 12.50. When they arrived a car, a tractor and a house were all on fire.

At this stage, police are treating the death as “unexplained”.

A neighbour on the street said he had seen a small fire and some smoke.

READ MORE:

* Seven young people arrested after multiple attempts to steal cars

* Quarry crash leaves one badly injured in Kaiwaka, north of Auckland

* World Famous in New Zealand: Kaiwaka's Eutopia Café, a fantastic work of art you shouldn't miss



“It wasn’t a big fire, but it could have been worse because it was close to a house.”

He said there was still a police presence at the property.

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A police spokesperson said a post-mortem examination was expected to take place in coming days, and police were working with Fire and Emergency to find out what had caused the fire.