Police find body at the scene of tractor fire in Northland's Kaiwaka
Police have recovered a body after a fire in Kaiwaka on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said that crews were called to reports of a house fire around 12.50. When they arrived a car, a tractor and a house were all on fire.
At this stage, police are treating the death as “unexplained”.
A neighbour on the street said he had seen a small fire and some smoke.
READ MORE:
* Seven young people arrested after multiple attempts to steal cars
* Quarry crash leaves one badly injured in Kaiwaka, north of Auckland
* World Famous in New Zealand: Kaiwaka's Eutopia Café, a fantastic work of art you shouldn't miss
“It wasn’t a big fire, but it could have been worse because it was close to a house.”
He said there was still a police presence at the property.
Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz
A police spokesperson said a post-mortem examination was expected to take place in coming days, and police were working with Fire and Emergency to find out what had caused the fire.