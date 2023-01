Emergency services have responded to a vehicle collision in Rolleston, Canterbury.

Six people have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision south of Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said one person had serious injuries. Five others were injured, although the extent of their injuries was not yet known.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Main South Road, Rolleston, at 6.20pm on Wednesday.

The road is partially blocked, the spokesperson said.

More to come.