Lotto: Aucklander becomes the first multi-millionaire of 2023

A Lotto player in Auckland has become the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.

They won $23.5 million from Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw. The prize is made up of $23m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

They bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City.

A lucky strike player from Auckland also won $1m in Wednesday night’s must be won draw. Their winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Rounding out the night’s winners was one lucky punter from Central Otago. They won $500,000 with Lotto First Division. Their ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Wednesday night’s winner is the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.

Their win comes just over a month after a $6.3 million Powerball prize was won by a Southland couple.

“I was watching the cricket when I heard it had been won in Southland, so I checked the site around 11 pm,” one of the winners said in December.

“When all my numbers lined up, I stared at the screen for about 15 minutes and walked around in a daze for another 45!”

That couple are looking forward to setting their family up for the future.