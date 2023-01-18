Lotto: Aucklander becomes the first multi-millionaire of 2023
A Lotto player in Auckland has become the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.
They won $23.5 million from Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw. The prize is made up of $23m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.
They bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City.
A lucky strike player from Auckland also won $1m in Wednesday night’s must be won draw. Their winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.
READ MORE:
* Napier Lotto player a millionaire after trip to the supermarket
* Lotto: Three Aucklanders ring in the new year as millionaires
* US woman 'stole' lotto tickets at a holiday gift exchange - and won more than $270,000
* $6.3m Lotto win still doesn't 'feel real' for Southland couple
Rounding out the night’s winners was one lucky punter from Central Otago. They won $500,000 with Lotto First Division. Their ticket was sold on MyLotto.
Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.
Wednesday night’s winner is the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.
Their win comes just over a month after a $6.3 million Powerball prize was won by a Southland couple.
“I was watching the cricket when I heard it had been won in Southland, so I checked the site around 11 pm,” one of the winners said in December.
“When all my numbers lined up, I stared at the screen for about 15 minutes and walked around in a daze for another 45!”
That couple are looking forward to setting their family up for the future.