Witnesses rush to help family of seven involved in 'chaotic' crash that left one dead

On Thursday morning all signs of the serious crash on Porchester Rd were gone.

Witnesses rushed to help after a family of seven was involved in a serious late-night crash that left one person dead in Auckland.

The crash, between a car and a light truck on Porchester Rd near Ingram St in Papakura, happened shortly before 11pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said one person died and six more were injured.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with lots of screaming, and said those injured were a family of seven.

Sheryl Pinckney, who lives just across the road from where the accident happened, said she was at home when she heard an almighty bang, followed by screaming and wailing.

She went to help victims of the crash and spoke to members of the family as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Pinckney said the father had been driving, and the mother was still trapped in the car, but that the children had come off worse in the crash.

The children were a 12-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, and 8-year-old boy, a young boy and a baby, she said.

She could see the 10-year-old boy lying face down in the grass going in and out of consciousness, she said.

Pinckney said she sat with the two older boys, reassuring and cuddling them as they were in shock.

“Their dad would come over every now and then and give them a kiss.”

Once ambulance crews got there, they began to assess the victims, she said.

The 12-year-old girl had sustained a head injury, Pinckney said.

The rest of the children had various potential injuries, she said, with the toddler having hurt his hip/leg and the 8-year-old having a sore head and wrist. She was unsure about the condition of the baby.

Police said the injured were taken to Middlemore and Auckland City hospitals.

“Four of those people were assessed as having serious to moderate injuries, with two others sustaining minor injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter also attended the crash.

A spokesperson said the crew was tasked with helping a baby boy who was seriously injured.

Maiden and Destiny Hutchinson, who live on the street, said they were sitting in their car facing the road when the collision happened.

They said they heard a loud bang and the car started smoking.

Maiden Hutchinson said she ran over to help and pulled a child who looked about 4 out of the car.

It was a chaotic scene with lots of screaming, she said.

“It was so fast and sudden – the truck was right in front of us, so we didn’t see the impact,” Maiden Hutchinson said.

“We ran over to try and help, and she (Destiny) pulled a baby out of the car. We saw people dragging bodies out of the cars, and heard screaming.”

Maiden, who also gave a statement to police on Wednesday night, said she suggested that there should be speed camera at the corner, as cars went too fast there all the time.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said in the five years she had lived on the corner she had seen terrible accidents.

“There should be speed bumps on both ends to slow drivers down. It’s dreadful here,” she said.

Overnight, the serious crash unit examined the scene and the police spokesperson said the road had since been reopened.

“An investigation is now under way to determine the circumstances of the crash.”