Locals pushed for six years to have Opoutere Beach lifeguards - now it's too late

Search for the missing teen at Opoutere beach north of Whangamatā continued today

It came as no surprise to Opoutere Beach Coastal Camping manager Sarah Kunac, 38, that a family had come to strife on Opoutere beach on Wednesday morning.

She said that her and husband Jake Spence had had been lobbying Surf Life Saving New Zealand for “six years” to have surf lifeguards and rescue equipment located at the dangerous beach on the Coromandel’s eastern seaboard.

The rescue saw a family holidaying in the Coromandel get into trouble and become “scattered” in large swell. Six people were pulled from the water by “mum and dad” rescuers. One man in the group died, and a teenager is still missing.

The tragedy at Opoutere Beach could have been avoided, says Kunac.

Speaking to Stuff on Thursday, Kunac said: “It’s a surf beach for starters. It’s going to pick up those big swells... We’ve both had many encounters where we’ve saved people ourselves.”

A manned response would be the best option, Kunac thinks.

“Even if it’s just for that peak period while the area is super popular. The place is just getting busier and busier.

“A lifeguard would be essential. If Takapuna beach can get a lifeguard, for instance, and Opoutere can’t, it doesn’t make sense. An IRB?”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Searchers scour the ocean for the missing teen at Opoutere beach north of Whangamatā in rough conditions.

Kunac and her husband have even offered spots at their campground as lodgings for lifeguards should they be stationed at the beach.

Recent conditions on the beach were described by Kunac as “relentless”.

“I am actually shocked to see people swim there in the first place.”

The group involved yesterday, said Kunac, had come via the public access way at the southern end of the beach. There is little signage near the access way warning potential swimmers of the many rips and steep drop off along the beach, she says.

“Who monitors that? Who warns them? Who tells them? One of the biggest things we’ve said is, if we can’t get a lifeguard here, can we get a flotation device? There’s no signage saying it’s dangerous to swim today.”

Kunac says that a sign is something she’s still asking for and hopes Wednesday’s incident might demonstrate the unfortunate necessity of such signage.

In the meantime, some flotation aids and an automated external defibrillator have been procured for use on the beach.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Surf Lifesaving’s temporary base on Opoutere beach north during the search.

Communications to and from the isolated community have also figured in delays rescuing people from the beach in the past.

“Because of remote location there’s the communication breakdown. But when those people [beach goers] were on the phones, by the time they rang 111 and someone had run all the way down here it was another fifteen minutes.”

When Kunac first called local emergency services she said that “neither of them knew at this point what was going on... There’s a lesson to be learnt here. And I think we can do it better as a community”.