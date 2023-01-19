One dead after Northland crash, second person in serious condition

One person is dead following the crash on State Highway 12.

One person is dead and a second in a serious condition at hospital after a Northland crash.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened near the town of Paparoa on State Highway 12 just before 2pm on Thursday.

The person died at the scene and the second person was transported to hospital.

The serious crash unit is in attendance and the road is closed while investigations are carried out.

Diversions are in place along Franklin Rd, Wearmouth Rd and Sterling Rd, but a police spokesperson said the new routes would not be suitable for heavy goods vehicles.

”Motorists are asked to avoid travel where possible or to expect lengthy delays while the scene is cleared.”