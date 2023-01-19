Jacinda Ardern's electorate says Labour has a hard job ahead replacing her

Members of the Mt Albert community were shocked to hear that their local MP, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, had resigned

Mt Albert residents say the Labour Party will have “a hard job” in replacing Jacinda Ardern.

Stuff visited Ardern’s home electorate to get voters’ reactions to her surprise resignation on Thursday.

Emily Pauling said she was “shocked and saddened” by the news.

“She did a wonderful job and did some amazing things for New Zealand, and I’m sure she will go on to do more.

“I hear lots of people complain about housing and I see some of the developments nearby that the Government has done.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Ian Duncan thought Megan Woods might be the one to replace Ardern as leader of the Labour Party.

But, Ian Duncan wasn’t surprised.

“She’s probably just bone weary and sick and tired of having to cope with all sorts of crap, here and everywhere.”

He said Ardern’s legacy would be her “staunch” attitude through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Duncan thought Ardern’s departure was the “veritable nail in the coffin” for Labour as far as the 2023 election was concerned.

“She was the bright-eyed bushy tailed sweet young thing when she beat Bill English with the help of old Winston.”

Afzal Zaman respected Ardern for her achievements during the pandemic.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Afzal Zaman said he was a strong supporter of Jacinda Ardern.

“I was in Bangladesh and, without her help, I wouldn’t have been able to come back without spending a lot of money.

“She did a good job not just for Mt Albert but for the whole country. I’m very sad to hear that she resigned, and it won’t be easy to replace her.”

Alex Fox thought she had done “a pretty good job” but she hadn’t delivered on all her promises.

“I was disappointed about continued mining on Department of Conservation land.”

But he acknowledged it had been a difficult few terms, and she had dealt with the pandemic as well as she could.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Alex Fox said Ardern had done a generally good job as prime minister, even if she didn’t deliver on all of her promises.

Fox figured that Ardern would be remembered for her sudden rise in popularity and being an iconic personality internationally.

“I think she’s got a good future head in international politics, like Helen Clark did.”

Fox lives in Mt Albert but “had no idea” whether Ardern had done much for her home electorate, though did say she was generally a good prime minister.

Fox thought her resignation could help or hinder the party, depending on who replaced her.

“Labour went down in the polls in the last election, so maybe they’re trying to invigorate things with someone new. Whether it works, we’ll see.”