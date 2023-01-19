Twenty firefighters battle blaze at building on Auckland's North Shore

Footage filmed by Pita Rona shows flames and massive plumes of smoke.

Twenty firefighters were called out after a blaze erupted at a building on Auckland’s North Shore.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Hayley Saunders​ said “multiple” 111 calls were received about the fire about 8.55pm on Thursday.

The fire was in a commercial building in Wairau Valley.

Arun Kumar/Supplied Thick black smoke and orange flames could be seen during a fire on Auckland's North Shore.

Five fire trucks and 20 firefighters were at the scene, she said.

The fire was extinguished at 10.43pm.

Saunders said crews remained on site to monitor for any flare-ups.

Supplied Black smoke was seen billowing across the North Shore after a building went up in flames.

It was not known whether they would stay overnight.

Video and photos from the scene showed plumes of black smoke rising into the air and orange flames licking the roof of a building.

No injuries had been reported, Saunders said.