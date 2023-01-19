Twenty firefighters battle blaze at building on Auckland's North Shore
Twenty firefighters were called out after a blaze erupted at a building on Auckland’s North Shore.
Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Hayley Saunders said “multiple” 111 calls were received about the fire about 8.55pm on Thursday.
The fire was in a commercial building in Wairau Valley.
Five fire trucks and 20 firefighters were at the scene, she said.
The fire was extinguished at 10.43pm.
Saunders said crews remained on site to monitor for any flare-ups.
It was not known whether they would stay overnight.
Video and photos from the scene showed plumes of black smoke rising into the air and orange flames licking the roof of a building.
No injuries had been reported, Saunders said.