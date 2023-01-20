Waikato was Jacinda Ardern's 'tūrangawaewae'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Many world leaders have a city or a region in which they feel most at ease. For Churchill no city was more important to his character than London. For the chancellor of the former West Germany, Willy Brandt, Berlin was essential in his political formation.

For New Zealand’s outgoing prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, it is not so much a city but a region to which she feels an affinity - the Waikato.

Early in her term as Labour leader, Ardern visited her hometown of Morrinsville. A whistle-stop visit, she said hello to her former boss at the fish and chip shop she worked at as a teenager, stopped in for a chat with gran and ultimately referred to the Waikato town and the surrounding rivers and mountains as her “tūrangawaewae”.

While Ardern has been consummate in crisis, some believe she failed to deliver on her government’s pledges to voters. In the Waikato, the place she feels most at home however, there is some evidence of the policy success of her time in office.

Not only did Ardern spend her formative years in Morrinsville, she also attended the University of Waikato, and it was shortly thereafter that she would work her first truly political job as an advisor to Tony Blair’s New Labour.

Much like the new Labour in the UK, Ardern was seen to be a tabula rasa, after a succession of “Davids” in her party’s upper cadre.

Little more than a year into the Ardern Government’s first term the ambitious Kiwibuild programme would experience one of its first stumbling blocks in the north Waikato town of Te Kauwhata. 175 house were built but, due to restrictive entry criteria, few applicants entered the ballot to receive the keys.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Fieldays in Mystery Creek, Hamilton, in June 2018.

Another of her coalition government’s hallmark promises was rail travel between Hamilton and Auckland within 18 months of coming into office. In a bid to revitalise rail and reduce private vehicle emissions the Government and its partners poured $98 million dollars into the Te Huia service.

The service which began with great fanfare was initially hamstrung by delays that made it uncompetitive when compared to driving. Once Auckland had emerged from its lengthy lock down, the train started to build a head of steam becoming popular with passengers and staff.

Here was also an example of Ardern managing to remain cordial with her detractors such that major project went ahead. Russ Rimmington the former Waikato Regional Council chairperson who is vehemently opposed to her government’s three waters legislation, described the train service as igniting a “a rail renaissance”.

Stuff A 2017 visit to Morrinsville involved Ardern catching up with a former boss – Golden Kiwi fish and chip shop owner Grant Covich.

It was also in the Waikato, while turning the sod at the site of the Waikato Regional Theatre, that Ardern in 2020, would experience one of her first interactions with Covid protesters, who she called her “groupies”.

In many ways, the presence of protesters at the site of a future theatre, a space to commune and enjoy future conviviality, something that Covid restrictions ostensibly sought to protect, was her tenure in micro.

The theatre itself was a project her government supported to the tune of $12 million via the provincial growth fund. It also demonstrated that while Ardern was unpopular with some in local government, amongst others she enjoyed support.

Ardern also enjoyed support amongst the iwi and MāorI leaders in the region. Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII described her work towards improved crown-Māori relations fondly.

Tom Lee/Stuff Ardern at the site of the future Waikato regional Theatre in 2022 while campaigning for her candidate in the Hamilton West by-election.

“We are especially grateful for her willingness to explore creative solutions and work with the Kiingitanga to address historic grievances such as Ihumaatao.

”The Kiingitanga acknowledges the role that Jacinda Ardern has played in continuing the Crown-Maaori partnership- a thankless job in many ways,” he said.

Ardern made several visits to Tūrangawaewae Marae during her time as leader, a relationship also helped along by Nanaia Mahuta’s whakapapa to the rohe of the Kīngitanga.

It was in the Waikato that Ardern would make what eminent New Zealand historian, Vincent O'Malley has deemed her government’s most “transformative decision.” That being to teach New Zealand history in schools, after a campaign organised by the Waikato Times.

Tom Lee/Stuff One of Jacinda Ardern’s visits to Tuurangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia was in 2018.

Unbeknowst to many at the time, one of her final significant political acts would play out in the Waikato.

Ardern and members of her cabinet gathered at Te Rohe Pōtae (King Country) iwi Ngāti Maniapoto’s Te Kuiti Pā to deliver an historic apology to the iwi, some thirty years in the making.

The bill which ratified the apology included $165 million of financial and commercial redress and features the return of 36 sites of cultural significance.

In te reo Māori, tūrangawaewae is defined in one form as “place where one has the right to stand.”

In many respects Ardern had to earn her right to stand comfortably in the Waikato. Amongst some, like the farmers of her home town, she was oft reviled, and amongst others, like the voters of the two Hamilton electorates, she and her candidates had work hard to unseat two popular incumbents in 2020.

Jonah Franke-Bowell/Stuff Ardern at Te Kuiti pā for the crown’s apology to Ngāti Maniapoto.

Although one of Ardern’s first political successes came in an electorate bordering the Waikato, in the form of helping Harry Duynhoven retain his New Plymouth electorate in the 1999 election, it was in Hamilton West that things would begin to unravel for the resigning PM.

A slew of largely unsubstantiated allegations made by former Hamilton West Labour MP Gaurav Sharma towards senior members of his party would eventually see him step down from parliament, triggering a costly and scrutinised by-election.

The result of the by-election, a resounding win by National party newcomer Tama Potaka, might be soon regarded as presaging the stepping down of Ardern. Perhaps it was in Hamilton where the beginning of the end begun?