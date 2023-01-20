Blaze at commercial building on Auckland's North Shore under investigation
A large building fire is under investigation this morning, Fire and Emergency has said.
Just before 9pm on Thursday night, 20 firefighters and five fire trucks responded to a blaze erupting at a building on the North Shore.
It was in a commercial building in Wairau Valley.
The fire was put out by 10.43pm, and crews remained on site to monitor for flare-ups.
Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the building in video and photos of the fire.
There were no reported injuries associated, Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Hayley Saunders said on Thursday night.
On Friday morning, Fire and Emergency said an investigator would be looking at the site this morning.