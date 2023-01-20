Blaze at commercial building on Auckland's North Shore under investigation

A building went up in flames in Auckland’s Wairau Valley.

A large building fire is under investigation this morning, Fire and Emergency has said.

Just before 9pm on Thursday night, 20 firefighters and five fire trucks responded to a blaze erupting at a building on the North Shore.

It was in a commercial building in Wairau Valley.

Arun Kumar/Supplied Thick black smoke and orange flames could be seen during a fire in Auckland's North Shore.

The fire was put out by 10.43pm, and crews remained on site to monitor for flare-ups.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the building in video and photos of the fire.

There were no reported injuries associated, Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Hayley Saunders​ said on Thursday night.

Lucy Storm Derricutt and Edwin Derricutt The large fire in the North Shore on January 19 needed 20 firefighters and five fire trucks to battle the blaze.

On Friday morning, Fire and Emergency said an investigator would be looking at the site this morning.