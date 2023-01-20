The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, January 20

Thirteen brown kiwi were released into the hills above Makara, in Wellington, on November 19, 2022.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

First wild kiwi egg laid in Wellington in over a century

For the first time in more than 100 years, a wild kiwi egg has been found in Wellington city.

Last November, 11 North Island brown kiwi were released into the Mākara hills after an ambitious pest eradication project.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, January 19

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, January 18

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, January 17

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, January 16



The project leader, Capital Kiwi's Paul Stanley Ward, said the kiwi had been followed weekly through transmitters on their legs.

Ward said the birds were all accounted for at present, eating well and – in an exciting discovery – an egg was found in a recent check-up.

The last recorded kiwi in the region was in the Tararua Range in about the mid 1870s, Ward said.

RNZ A wild kiwi egg has been laid in Wellington for the first time in more than 100 years.

Football-mad Afghanistan evacuee thriving in New Zealand

Under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a teen’s love of football was being stifled. Now living in New Zealand, his passion is flourishing.

Nazibullah Qudsi, 17, and his family came to New Zealand in 2022 from Afghanistan, as part of a group of 563 people evacuated by New Zealand.

They made it to our shores about seven months ago, then moved to Palmerston North in late 2022, where Qudsi is a student at Freyberg High School.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Nazibullah Qudsi loves his football.

Qudsi is football mad and spends most of his time playing soccer, and its indoor version futsal, or training.

He plays in the summer soccer competition two nights a week and for his school. He was also selected in the Manawatū under-17 futsal team and has played representative tournaments.

US farmer secretly paid strangers’ medical bills without them finding out until he died

Hody Childress spent 10 years helping people in need in his town of Geraldine, Alabama, by leaving a US$100 bill at the local pharmacy once a month as a pay-it-forward.

Courtesy of Tania Nix/Handout Tania Nix with her late father, Hody Childress.

His reasoning? To help people who could not afford their prescriptions. As the years went on, the money added up to thousands of dollars.

When Childress died on New Year's Day at age 80, people in the town were finally told about the donations that had helped several hundred locals.

Community members who hope to keep his legacy going are now dropping by the pharmacy with donations of their own.

Kangaroo jumps into pub to escape wild Queensland weather

A kangaroo has taken shelter from the extreme weather in Queensland by hopping into a pub.

The roo leapt happily around diners, just thankful to be out of the wet.

Punters picked up their cameras to record the gatecrasher, with some even trying their hand at catching it.

It is not known what happened to the kangaroo once his entertaining ‘bar hop’ finished.

Magpie rescued after getting tipsy on one too many apples

In scenes that would be relatable to many, a drunk magpie was helped back on its feet by passers-by after it was discovered stumbling around, having partaken in one too many fermented apples.

As reported by Metro, the bird’s rescuers in the UK rang the SPCA, which advised them to let the magpie sober up – so they looked after it for the next three hours.

There are around 600,000 magpies in the UK and it is common for them to get tipsy off the apples.

Thankfully, after some rest, the magpie was sober enough to get itself up and fly away.