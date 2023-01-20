Main route between Manawatū and Hawke's Bay open under temporary speed limit

The Saddle Rd is open under a 30kph speed limit (file photo).

The main route between Manawatū and Hawke's Bay is now open after a spill closed the road for more than eight hours.

The Saddle Rd, between Woodville and Ashhurst, was closed around 2.30am Friday morning while an oil-based truck spill was cleaned up.

Waka Kotahi has since opened the road and said a temporary speed limit of 30kpm applied to ensure the continued safety of road users.

“Given the area is under a temporary speed limit, please continue to drive with caution and to the conditions.

“Our contractors will be in a position to review the temporary speed limit later today.”

A diversion was in place while contractors were on site “applying grit and sand to soak up the oil-based spill”.

Waka Kotahi had asked eastbound motorists to use an alternative route on SH57 which added an extra half hour of travel time.

“We want to sincerely thank all road users this morning for their patience while the spill was cleared,” Waka Kotahi’s Manawatū-Whanganui journey manager Liesl Dawson said.

“We realise the sign-posted detour they had to take added time to their journey, and we appreciate their understanding.”