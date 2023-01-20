Worker in alleged immigration rort 'from the village', didn't fully understand visa forms - witness

Three people are on trial on charges relating to a group of Papua New Guinean workers, including helping them unlawfully enter New Zealand (generic).

Wesley Ranjip was “from the village” and filled out whatever visa forms he got from people offering the chance to work in New Zealand.

He’d saved for more than three years for the chance at farm work, and to send earnings home to his wife and six children in Papua New Guinea, a jury heard.

But that was hard when he got about $300 for five weeks of work on a nursery and vineyard - and the people who brought him over now face charges over an alleged rort involving 16 workers.

Waikato couple Antony Swarbrick and Christina Kewa-Swarbrick have pleaded not guilty to 99 charges of aiding and abetting people to unlawfully enter New Zealand, aiding them to breach their visa conditions, and giving false information to immigration in 2016.

Stuff Wesley Ranjip said, through a translator, he paid 2500 kina to come to New Zealand – which took him three years to save.

Martha Fretton, the owner of a company who contracted the workers out, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of aiding people to breach visa conditions.

The trio’s trial is set down for five weeks, and began in Hamilton District Court on Monday before Judge Robert Spear.

On Friday, Ranjip said, through a translator, “we were from the village so whatever the visa was we just filled it out. We didn’t know much about it”.

“The main thing we were told we could come and work on the farm so that was our main focus,” he told Swarbrick’s lawyer Jared Bell in cross-examination.

Ranjip said he paid 2500 kina (NZ$1109) to Swarbrick and Kewa-Swarbrick for what he thought would be an opportunity to earn good money in New Zealand.

“They just said to pay it, so we paid it.”

He said he operated a trade store in Papua New Guinea, and some money came from those earnings, but it took three years to save that much.

He said he also paid 600 kina to Kewa-Swarbrick’s bank account for a medical check.

Kunjip said he expected to work on a farm in New Zealand for $14.50 an hour and wanted to send money back to his family.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Less pay meant less money to send home to family, Wesley Ranjip said (file photo).

But, when they arrived in New Zealand they spent about three weeks at the Swarbricks’ house waiting for work.

“We understood we were coming to work so we were feeling very bored.”

Kunjip and nine others eventually started work at a nursery in Cambridge, where they extracted seedlings and put them into plastic bags.

He said they worked from Monday to Friday and started work at 8 or 9am and finished at 2 or 3pm depending on the weather.

He told Crown prosecutor Kaleb Whyte they received about an hour of training and work started the following day.

Kunjip said he received a payslip after his first week of work, and after being paid $139.50.

There were deductions for accommodation, wifi, food and transport, he said.

“We weren’t happy about it. We really didn’t have much money... it was less we could send home.”

At the vineyard he said Martha Fretton spent an hour or two teaching them how to cut the vines before getting straight into work.

They worked five days a week, he said.

He was paid three times – $139.50, around $65 and $93 – for his five weeks of working.

“We did a lot of work and the pay was little.”

The trial continues on Monday.