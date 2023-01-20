Boat club shifts back from the shore in a bid to escape erosion

Cyclone Hale forced the Mercury Bay Boating Club to decide whether to put in unapproved weather protection or obey the law and risk losing the building, commodore Jonathan Kline said. Video first published January 11 2023.

First its deck was cut off during Cyclone Hale, now a Coromandel boat club has been shifted further from the eroding shoreline.

This is “phase one” of Mercury Bay Boating Club’s efforts to save the clubrooms and continue offering sailing programmes, club commodore Jonathan Kilne said.

The building was moved on Wednesday by a house moving company which provided the club their removal service at a discount.

Meanwhile, the club’s annual Steinlager keel boat regatta took place in the bay beyond.

“It was the first, and likely only, time that the building will be moving as a race is starting,” Kilne said.

The storied club, instrumental in the challenge for the 1988 America’s Cup, has managed to keep sailing happening on the water as its clubrooms were moved away from it.

”As of about fifteen minutes ago, the building has been lifted and shifted and is now sitting safe on its temporary piles,” Kline said on Friday.

JACKIE DAGGER/SUPPLIED On Wednesday, two trucks belong to a house moving company lifted and shifted the club’s building 25m back from the foreshore.

The club’s efforts would now turn to working with the Thames-Coromandel District and Waikato Regional Councils, as well as Heritage New Zealand and local iwi Ngāti Hei, to locate and consent a permanent, future site for the building.

This initial move had saved the clubrooms from the threat of further erosion and would continue to allow the club a physical base from which to operate, Kline said.

He was also pleased with how sailing lessons and regattas had managed to continue despite the move.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The club will now work on sorting a permanent future site for the building, commodore Jonathan Kline said.

“I am very happy that phase one, which involved two parts: saving the building and continuing to have kids out on the water sailing, has concluded. We are very happy kids have still been out on the water.”

Earlier, the club’s vice commodore, Simon Rawlinson, put the cost of the initial move in the ballpark of “50,000”. This amount, he said, would leave the club in a precarious financial position.

To help recoup costs, the club has set up a Givealittle page, which at the time of writing has solicited $12,900 worth of donations.