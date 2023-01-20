AUT ordered to start mass redundancies from scratch after losing court case

AUT must now pay the TEU a $3000 fine and “start again” with its plan to make 230 redundancies.

Auckland University of Technology has been ordered to “start again” with its mass redundancies after losing a court case to the Tertiary Education Union.

AUT has been ordered to pay the union a $3000 fine and start its redundancy plan from scratch in a judgment issued on Thursday afternoon.

The TEU took AUT to the Employment Court last year, claiming the university had repeated conduct and actions that the Employment Relations Authority had previously said breached the union’s collective agreement.

The union claimed AUT had ignored the ERA’s ruling that, under its agreement with staff, it had to identify specific roles that were “surplus” before it asked staff to voluntarily leave or chose to end contracts.

TEU organiser Jill Jones said the Employment Court ruling marked a “significant victory for the members of our union, for our collective agreement and for academic workers in general”.

“The decision sends a very clear message that there are consequences for not obeying a compliance order,” Jones said.

If AUT continues to pursue its mass redundancies, starting the process from scratch will draw out an already lengthy process for staff and students.

Katie Ham/Stuff The current severance notices will no longer stand and AUT will need to “start again” with its mass redundancies, the Employment Court said.

On September 5 last year, AUT announced an expected 230 redundancies among a number of other cost-cutting measures – despite making a $12 million surplus in 2020 and 2021.

AUT staff and students widely criticised the handling of the mass redundancies, with many claiming they were being used to facilitate “targeted attacks”.

The union then took AUT to the Employment Relations Authority, which said the university should withdraw the notices of termination it sent to staff on December 1 because the severance notices failed to honour its collective agreement.

“The authority finds it is necessary and just that AUT should be asked to go back and follow the [collective agreement] correctly,” Alastair Dumbleton of the ERA wrote in his ruling summary.

The ruling said the union could seek a compliance order which would require AUT to withdraw its notices of termination, but Jones said she hoped AUT would “do the right thing”.

When AUT failed to comply with all of the ERA’s recommendations, the case was then taken to the Employment Court.

Here it was ruled that because the process had taken so long, the university “will not be able to reactivate the notices already given. It will need to start again.”

The court ruling also said that “a modest fine” was “in the interests of justice” in this case.