'He's not snorkelling' - Two deaths at Auckland beaches on Friday

Paramedics rushed to assist a man on Big Manly Beach on Friday afternoon.

Two people have died in separate water incidents in Auckland’s north on Friday.

A person died following a water-related incident on Narrow Neck Beach on the North Shore at about 4.30pm.

Earlier in the afternoon, emergency services responded to an incident at Big Manly Beach, where a man was found already deceased.

Johnny Lind, 59, who lives across from the beach said he saw something strange in the ocean at about 3pm.

“My wife said to my daughter, ‘What's that floating thing?’ We thought it was a snorkeller. Then five minutes later, they were still floating like that.

“My wife said, ‘He’s not snorkelling. There’s something wrong,’” Lind said.

Lind said another swimmer pulled the man from the ocean and tried to resituate him before an ambulance arrived.

“I’ve lived here three years, and this is the first incident like this. The beach is very safe. The water is calm at the moment. It’s a secluded bay.”

John Selkirk Narrow Neck Beach, on Auckland’s North Shore. (File photo)

At about 4.30pm, emergency services received a report a person had “encountered difficulty” in the water at Narrow Neck Beach near Devonport.

They were brought to shore, but could not be revived and died, a police spokesperson said. The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Supplied A person died at Narrow Neck Beach on Friday afternoon.

According to SafeSwim, Narrow Neck Beach is not patrolled by surf lifeguards and the area may have some strong currents.

“Ocean swimmers should use a safety float, stay close to shore, and swim with a friend,” the website advises.