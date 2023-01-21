Third water death in Auckland within 24 hours

Police confirmed a person has died following a water incident in Anzac Street, Takapuna.

A person has died following a water incident in Takapuna on Saturday.

Police said a person has died following a water incident at an address in Takapuna on Saturday morning and have confirmed that the incident was not at a beach.

Police confirmed the incident happened around 11.30am on Anzac Street.

“Emergency services responded, but sadly the person was located deceased,” a police spokesperson said.

Police were also notified of a water-related incident in Mangere around 12.48pm on Saturday where a person was seriously injured.

Saturday’s deathwill be referred to the coroner and comes after two people died at separate Auckland beaches on Friday.

A person died following a water-related incident on Narrow Neck Beach on the North Shore at about 4.30pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said emergency services received a report a person had encountered difficulty in the water. They were brought to shore, but were unable to be revived and died, the spokesperson said.

This death will also be referred to the coroner.

Earlier in the afternoon on Friday, emergency services responded to an incident at Big Manly Beach where a man was found already deceased.