'It's dreadful': The average price of a school uniform in Auckland is now $460

Krishla Isaac has struggled with the increasing cost of school uniforms for her 14-year-old son.

South Auckland parent Krishla Isaac​ was shocked when she saw the price of her son’s new high-school uniform.

“It was just shorts, T-shirts, PE gear, socks and a jacket, and it came to more than $400,” she said.

Isaac said trying to organise back-to-school gear was “enough to send any parent over the edge”.

“It's dreadful. The cost of living is expensive, food prices are ridiculous and my son’s growing. He’s twice the size of me,” she said.

Second-hand clothes just weren’t on the table for Isaac. Her son’s size meant she was only able to buy the correct clothes at the official uniform shop.

Isaac was able to access financial support at her school, but not every family is so lucky.

Stuff canvassed the cost of new school uniforms in high schools and kura across Auckland to find out what families are paying.

The average price of a new senior’s uniform in Tāmaki Makaurau is $467.

Included within that price is two shirts, one skirt or a pair of trousers, one jumper and a jacket or blazer.

If a school required a tie, that was also added to the price.

Every school that teaches to Year 13 and had more than 200 pupils was included.

What about public vs private schools?

When it comes to school uniforms, many of Auckland’s private schools are in a different league.

Saint Kentigern College requires all senior girls to purchase a pair of compulsory $115 loafers.

At St Cuthbert’s College two shirts, one skirt, one jumper, a blazer and a tie will put your bank balance back by $845.

However, the divide isn’t so clear-cut.

ACG Parnell College, a private school in central Auckland, charges $385 for its basic kit and doesn’t require any uniform past Year 11.

State school Glendowie College is almost twice as expensive. Just two shirts, a skirt, jumper, blazer and tie will set you back $623.

Aimee Young​, 41, has a daughter in her first year at Epsom Girls Grammar, a state high school in central Auckland.

“It’ll come to around $800, and that’s literally the cost of the absolute basics,” she said.

“That’s a combination of both the skirts, the jacket, scarf, school shoes, and sports uniforms. She’s also going to be in the music programme and that includes having to have a music uniform.”

Supplied Auckland's Epsom Girls Grammar School is a state school, but it supplements state funding by collecting a $920 donation from parents for each child they have at the school.

Like Isaac, Young searched for a second-hand uniform but had difficulty finding the right gear.

“Most parents buy them new,” she said.

Young’s other child is starting primary school this year and to kit them out is going to cost her another $400, she said.

“It has been stressful, right after Christmas. People say, ‘oh well you have to plan’. But you can’t plan for everything,” she said.

How do different parts of Auckland compare?

A few kilometres could mean a world of difference in school uniform expenses in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The most expensive school uniforms range between $600 to $800.

However, in west Auckland, it’s significantly less. The priciest uniform out west is St Dominic’s Catholic College clocking in at $513.50.

That’s for two shirts, a skirt, a jumper and blazer.

The cheapest senior school uniform is Waiuku College out south, which charges $261 for five essential items.

If your kids are boys, then that could also lower the price.

Purchasing a full uniform from Kelston Boys’ High School costs $150 less than equivalence items at Kelston Girls’ College.

Samantha Oaariki​, a parent in south Auckland, said school uniforms were “not at all affordable”, regardless of gender or region.

Her 13-year-old son is starting at Manurewa High school this year, and she said the price of kitting him out was in the hundreds.

“Just the uniform was $560. That’s three shirts, three shorts, two trousers, a jacket and six socks.”

Oaariki, 41, has had to “go without” to make ends meet.

“The hardest part is, I don’t know when my son is going to go through a growth spurt. He’s only 13. I’m expecting another one at 14 and another at 16,” she said.

What’s the real cost?

More than draining parents’ pockets, expensive uniforms can take a real toll on mental health and education, according to health researcher Johanna Reidy.

“Whether you have second-hand or new uniforms, organising everything is enormously stressful,” she said.

When families can't afford uniforms, there are many schools, charities and government programmes ready to help.

But Reidy said there is often enormous effort and shame associated with accessing support.

“If you are going to ask for financial help you have to go to the school of work and income cap in hand.

“The working poor are also time-poor, and it takes a lot to ask for help,” she said.

South Auckland parent Krishla Isaac was incredibly thankful to get support for her son’s uniform, but she’s already worried about next time.

“It’s like, is that how much it is for that T-shirt? Or for those pairs of pants or shorts or those socks?

“When it comes to that time of year, every parent stresses,” Isaac said.