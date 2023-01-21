'Spate of Auckland tragedies': Two people dead at Piha Beach

Two men in their 20s have died at Auckland’s Piha Beach after “getting into trouble in the water” on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Auckland lifeguard Faron Turner said lifeguards were alerted to the swimmers just after 6pm.

“We rescued one from the water and shortly after found a second person in need of help,” he said.

Both men, who had been swimming outside the patrolled area, were bought ashore and given immediate medical assistance.

“We tried to resituate them, but unfortunately both were pronounced deceased,” Turner said.

Police have referred the deaths to the Coroner.

This latest incident brings Auckland’s weekend water death count up to five.

Earlier on Saturday, around 11.30am, one person died following a water incident in Takapuna. On Friday night, two people died at separate North Shore beaches.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Chief Executive Officer Matt Williams said it’s important for Kiwis to be vigilant on the beach.

“There has been a spate of tragedies across Auckland and the Coromandel coastline this week. And we’re seeing a trend.

“The drownings are happening outside of lifeguard patrol hours and outside the flags,” he said.

Williams was quick to say it wasn’t just Auckland who had to be wary.

“Raglan Beach has seen a lot of rescues related to the festival. There’s been 16 over the past few days,” he said.

“The ocean is not safe. It is not your friend. It is dangerous out there, and we continue to see that day after day and rescue after rescue. Please swim between the flags.”