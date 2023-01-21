Aucklander becomes multi-millionare after Lotto win

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

One Aucklander will be ecstatic when they find out they have the winning $4.3 million ticket drawn on Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Two other Lotto players also won $333,333 in Lotto First Division. The winning tickets were sold at Foxton Beach Four Square and on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

READ MORE:

* Lotto: $6 million lockdown-ending jackpot for lucky Auckland punter

* Kāpiti Coast father wins $4.3m in Lotto draw

* Auckland Lotto player wins $6.3 million with Powerball First Division



This most recent win comes days after a $23.5 million Powerball prize was won by an Auckland couple.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, were not regular players, and picked up the ticket while grabbing eggs and milk from Countdown on Quay St in Auckland’s CBD ahead of the jackpot on Wednesday evening.

Lotto/Supplied One Aucklander will be ecstatic when they find out they have the winning $4.3 million ticket drawn on Saturday’s Lotto draw.

They said the winnings would be a “massive help” to themselves and their extended family.

“I said to my siblings ‘now I can take care of all the people I love and deeply care for – oh, and I might help you guys out too!’”

The couple were still processing the news and hadn’t yet celebrated properly, but were “looking at all the things on [their] watch list”.