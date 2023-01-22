Public urged to swim at patrolled beaches after five die in water over the weekend
The public have been urged by Surf Lifesaving NZ to swim at beaches patrolled by lifeguards after five people died in the latest of this year’s water-related incidents.
Since Friday afternoon, five people have died in Auckland, bringing the total of people who have died in the water across the country since Tuesday to 10.
Two people drowned at unpatrolled beaches on Friday, one at Narrow Neck Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, and another at Big Manly Beach on Auckland’s Whangaparāoa peninsula.
On Saturday, one person died at an address in Takapuna while two men in their 20s, swimming outside the patrolled area, died at North Piha despite attempts to rescue them.
READ MORE:
* 'Spate of Auckland tragedies': Two people dead at Piha Beach
* Body found in search for missing swimmer at Opoutere Beach, north of Whangamatā
* Third water death in Auckland within 24 hours
Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams said Saturday also saw lifeguards at Raglan perform two mass rescues of 13 and 16 people respectively, and 32 rescues across the day.
“The return of the pleasant summer weather has seen people flocking back to our beaches.
“Our lifeguards across the region have already performed a total of 43 rescues, 11 assists, and four major first aids already.”
Williams said it was tough on lifeguards to be involved in an unsuccessful rescue attempt.
”Every death is one we take personally – our guards take every possible step to ensure our patrolled beaches are safe.”
Williams urged the public to swim at beaches with lifeguards on duty and said the core message of the summer was “if in doubt, don’t go out”.
“The conditions around our northern coastlines change quickly. Even a change in tide can result in dangerous currents.
“While lifeguards make every effort to remain vigilant and keep our coastlines safe, we urge the public to keep themselves and others safe by swimming at a lifeguarded beach, during the patrol hours.”
2023 season beach safety messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:
- Choose a surf lifeguard-patrolled beach and swim between the flags
- Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly
- Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions
- Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach
- Never swim or surf alone
- Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip
- Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket
- If in doubt, stay out
- If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the police
- Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.