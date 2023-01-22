Public urged to swim at patrolled beaches after five die in water over the weekend

Two men died at Auckland’s Piha Beach on Saturday afternoon, despite lifeguards efforts to save them. (File photo)

The public have been urged by Surf Lifesaving NZ to swim at beaches patrolled by lifeguards after five people died in the latest of this year’s water-related incidents.

Since Friday afternoon, five people have died in Auckland, bringing the total of people who have died in the water across the country since Tuesday to 10.

Two people drowned at unpatrolled beaches on Friday, one at Narrow Neck Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, and another at Big Manly Beach on Auckland’s Whangaparāoa peninsula.

On Saturday, one person died at an address in Takapuna while two men in their 20s, swimming outside the patrolled area, died at North Piha despite attempts to rescue them.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams said Saturday also saw lifeguards at Raglan perform two mass rescues of 13 and 16 people respectively, and 32 rescues across the day.

“The return of the pleasant summer weather has seen people flocking back to our beaches.

“Our lifeguards across the region have already performed a total of 43 rescues, 11 assists, and four major first aids already.”

Williams said it was tough on lifeguards to be involved in an unsuccessful rescue attempt.

”Every death is one we take personally – our guards take every possible step to ensure our patrolled beaches are safe.”

Williams urged the public to swim at beaches with lifeguards on duty and said the core message of the summer was “if in doubt, don’t go out”.

“The conditions around our northern coastlines change quickly. Even a change in tide can result in dangerous currents.

“While lifeguards make every effort to remain vigilant and keep our coastlines safe, we urge the public to keep themselves and others safe by swimming at a lifeguarded beach, during the patrol hours.”

2023 season beach safety messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region: