Fatal Southland crash leaves one dead, two injured

A crash in Southland has left one dead and two others in hospital. (File photo)

A person has died, and another with serious injuries following a crash in Southland.

Around 11.40pm on Sunday night, a tanker and a car crashed on the Dipton Winton Highway.

A police media spokesperson said a person died at the scene and two others were taken to hospital with moderate and serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the road remains closed near the intersection of Hundred Line Road East.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible.”