One dead, two injured in Southland crash

A crash in Southland has left one dead and two others in hospital. (File photo)

A person has died, and two others have been seriously injured following a crash in Southland.

About 11.40pm on Sunday night, a tanker and a car crashed on the Dipton-Winton Highway.

A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson said three ambulances, two helicopters and one rapid response vehicle were called to the scene.

“Two patients were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, one in critical condition, one in serious condition and one moderate condition person was taken to Kew Hospital by ambulance.”

A police media spokesperson said another person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the road remains closed near the intersection of Hundred Line Road East.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible.”