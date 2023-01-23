Grace Millane 'still travelling around the world' in spirit, mum says

Grace Millane died in 2018 but in a way is “still travelling around the world”, mum Gillian Millane says.

The mother of murdered British tourist Grace Millane has left a memory stone on top of Mount Kilimanjaro so her daughter can still “travel around the world”.

Gillian Millane reached the Tanzanian peak, which is 5895 metres above sea level, on New Year's Day.

She climbed the mountain in honour of Grace and her husband, David Millane, raising money for the domestic violence charity White Ribbon, as well as a local United Kingdom hospice and the charity Widowed and Young.

Gillian Millane told BBC Breakfast leaving the stone meant Grace, who was killed in Auckland in 2018, was “still travelling around the world”.

READ MORE:

* Grace Millane's mum reaches summit of Mt Kilimanjaro in memory of daughter

* Grace Millane: Family thank judges, police and New Zealanders for 'love and support'

* British backpacker Grace Millane's family donate handbags to domestic violence victims



She also left a stone engraved with the name of David, who died of cancer in 2020.

“Grace loved to travel and obviously that was cut very short,” Gillian Millane told BBC Breakfast.

“I always said wherever I go I will put a stone down with her name on it, so in some way she was still travelling around the world and if someone came along and picked it up, she'd go somewhere else.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Grace Millane's father said they will return home to try to pick up the pieces of their lives. (First published November 2019)

“So for me to put the pebbles up there with their names on it, that was a really, really big thing.”

Grace, a 22-year-old from Essex in the United Kingdom, came to New Zealand in 2018 on her OE.

She made international headlines when she disappeared in Auckland.

Her body was found in a bush in the Waitākere Ranges a week later.

Jesse Kempson was found guilty of her murder in November 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

Following Grace’s death, the family started the organisation Love Grace, which strives to help domestic abuse victims.

Thousands of Kiwis have donated handbags to the cause, which sees bags filled with cosmetics given to women who “need to be reminded of their worth”.

Gillian’s niece earlier posted on the Love Grace Instagram page about her aunt’s adventures, saying she had to go to Sri Lanka to train.

“I climb mountains most of my days anyway mentally, so why not climb a real one? So that's what I decided to do,” Gillian Millane previously told Newshub.

The Millane family’s fundraising page shows they have raised £31,066, or NZ$59,647, in total for White Ribbon UK, St Luke's Hospice and Widowed and Young.