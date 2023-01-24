Coastal residents plot to stop apartments, railing against 'bedroom commuters'

One of the crowd’s main concerns was whether the land was being developed into housing for Kāinga Ora, but assurances they would be sold privately were met with some relief.

A group of residents in Auckland’s Beach Haven have been startled by plans to build 81 apartments in their “seaside village”, vowing to do anything they can to stop it.

A public meeting was held in January at which 180 attendees discussed how to prevent developer Bentley Studios from getting resource consent to develop a 7000m² site near Cresta Ave and Beach Haven Rd.

One of the attendees fought back tears. “Two-thirds of these apartments are singles or studios which means bedroom commuters who are not going to be a part of this community or have any connection,” she said.

“I love this f...ing village with all my heart and I don’t want to see it change.”

Another member of the crowd claimed the waste pipes in Beach Haven were too small deal with the scale of the proposed development.

“It was never set up for this multi-storey bullshit. The pipe is too bloody small and if the developer wants to come and build a monstrosity here, they can pay to replace it.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff A member of the crowd was concerned that the small suburb already had too much road traffic.

A woman in the crowd said she had been used to seeing the same houses on her daily commute and didn’t want the area to change.

“Can’t they build on green land that’s 10 minutes up the motorway? I don’t understand why they’re coming to Beach Haven, we’re not an apartment community,” she said.

Crispin Robertson, who organised the meeting, was also concerned that the area wasn’t right for young singles.

“There’s no supermarket or café here for them,” he said.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Crispin Robertson has been leading the charge within the “We Oppose The Cresta Ave Beach Haven Development” group. He acknowledges that development is inevitable but thinks the scale of the proposal is out of proportion.

Meanwhile, Neil and Liz Curran bought into the area two years ago as a young couple and were shocked to learn that the proposed apartments would look straight into their living room.

“We knew there would be development, so I planted trees that might be enough to shade us from a two-storey house, but I never thought there’d be a three-storey development,” Neil Curran said.

Kaipātiki Local Board chair John Gillon told the crowd he had previously managed to stop or reduce two developments in nearby Birkenhead, including 50 units on Zion Rd.

He advised Beach Havenites that in those cases residents had pooled together funds and hired a lawyer. A member of the crowd asked whether the local board might have some spare cash to contribute.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff John Gillon said Auckland needed more houses, but developers needed to stay within the rules of the unitary plan.

“No, not now that Wayne Brown has cut the board’s funding,” Gillon responded.

Gillon encouraged residents to submit on the consent application and emphasised that submissions needed to be unique content, not merely a template, otherwise they would be lumped in together when it came time for a hearing.

Councillor Richard Hills echoed that advice and recommended residents focus their submissions on issues like traffic crossings, pedestrian safety, waste pipes, lighting, safety, rubbish and accessibility.

“Save the emotion for the hearing,” Hills said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A neighbour argues that the decrepit dairy in Balmoral, central Auckland, adds "character value" and doeesn't want it turned into housing. But not all residents agree with that assessment.

However, when pressed by a member of the crowd whether he was specifically opposed to the development, Hills gave a measured response.

“I would say there’s plenty of things in the plans for the development I would oppose.”

On the other hand, National Party’s Dan Bidois, who was described at the meeting as “MP in waiting”, turned to a reporter and said: “You can put this on the record, I oppose the development. I don’t think it should be down there.”