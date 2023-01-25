Serious two-car crash closes road in Ruakaka, Northland

Police were called to scene of the crash on One Tree Point Rd about 5.40pm. (File photo)

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-car crash in Ruakaka, Northland.

Police were called to scene of the crash on One Tree Point Rd about 5.40pm.

Initial indications are there have been injuries, a police spokesperson said.

One Tree Point Road was closed with diversions in place at 6.30pm.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area, if possible.

Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the incident, sending two fire trucks and a support vehicle.