Two serious crashes in Northland leave two dead and roads closed

Two separate car crashes have left two dead and multiple roads closed across Northland. (file photo)

Two separate car crashes have left two people dead and multiple roads closed across Northland on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the evening, one person died following a serious two-car crash in Ruakākā.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on One Tree Point Rd about 5.40pm.

A second person sustained moderate injuries.

“The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene,” a police spokesperson said at 7.36pm.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

Less than a 45-minute drive away, another serious two-vehicle crash on Pipiwai Rd in Matarau has left another person dead.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called about 8pm.

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area while the Serious Crash Unit investigates too.