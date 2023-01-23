Gynaecologist's suspension for blurred boundaries like an 'enforced summer holiday' - doctor

Dr Naylin Appanna was found to have inappropriately blurred partner-patient boundaries with a woman he met on a sugar daddy website (file photo).

A three-month suspension for a gynaecologist who inappropriately blurred boundaries with a sexual partner is like “an enforced summer holiday”, a concerned doctor says.

Hamilton gynaecologist Naylin Appanna was handed the suspension by a disciplinary tribunal, which heard he’d administered an STI test on the woman – who he met on a sugar daddy website – while she was intoxicated, recorded himself performing sex acts on her at his clinic and given her a “date rape” drug for pain, without a prescription.

And Dr Kate Taylor, the lead clinician for the Waikato Sexual Assault Assessment and Treatment Service, is concerned that the penalty failed to match the gravity of the misconduct.

While Appana’s New Zealand suspension will last three months, he was suspended indefinitely in Victoria, Australia, for a related matter of professional misconduct.

Taylor described the three-month suspension as “really disempowering for the victim” and likened it to an “enforced summer holiday” for Appanna.

“My concern is that the three months, in the context of a three-year process in which he has continuously tried to vigorously defend his position... really doesn’t give enough time for a rehabilitative process to be undertaken.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton clinician Dr Kate Taylor says the length of Naylin Appanna’s suspension doesn’t match the seriousness of his professional misconduct.

Taylor says that suspension given to Appanna, who also moonlighted as the organiser of a fetish ball company, may put the public’s trust in the medical profession in doubt and prevent individuals in similar positions to the victim from coming forward.

“[The penalty] is not going to encourage people to proceed with the process in the future. I think this is really concerning for the profession because if people don't come forward and get to the end of the process there will be no repercussions for the practitioner, and that’s a scary place for all of us.”

The ability to appeal the outcome of a professional conduct tribunal is also difficult, Taylor says. Only Appanna or the professional conduct committee may appeal the judgement and the penalty. Taylor says it seems unlikely, given the options, an appeal will be lodged.

In the future, Taylor would like to see the professional disciplinary process reflect the way in which the criminal justice system has moved to provide improved support for victims of sexual offending.