Cat overboard - Spud the sea cat missing

Spud the sea cat has been missing since Saturday, and was last seen in the Whangamata estuary.

When Allen Watson woke early on Saturday morning to use the bathroom he saw his “buddy” Spud the cat asleep in the cabin of his boat. When he woke again two hours later, Spud was nowhere to be seen – cat overboard.

Known for their aversion to water, Spud the cat is the exception that proves the rule, but now he’s missing and Watson, who has cared for the moggy since he was a “fur ball”, is staying positive hoping that Spud is alive and has managed to swim to shore.

Living with Spud aboard his 50ft (15.2m) launch in the Whangamatā estuary, the cat named after the potato patch near where he was first found as a rescue, is a “great swimmer”, Watson says.

Watson says that the tide was “dead low and incoming” and thinks this might have allowed the black and white feline to make it to shore in one piece.

“Where my boat is situated there are sandbanks coming out... About 50m away. He would have had somewhere to swim.”

Aboard his boat full-time, Watson took Spud on to provide some “companionship” after the death of his parents. Spud, Watson’s “second mate” served a practical role too – scaring away cheeky seagulls that are known to roost on moored boats.

This isn’t the first time Spud has gone swimming. In the past Spud has chased birds and ended up in the drink, but unlike the “three” previous occasions, he hasn’t returned.

Allen Watson Spud in happier times.

Planning for every eventuality, Watson even created a cat recovery carpet which trails his boat and allows Spud to climb back on board in the event of an unplanned dip.

But with the carpet covered in slime, and no paw prints in sight, Watson says Spud is definitely still out there.

“The fact he hasn’t been found dead yet... I’m a bit hopeful he’s made his way to shore.”

Watson has a theory about where Spud might have ended up too.

“I reckon he’s gone bush on the peninsula side. It’s all forestry there, so it might be a while before anybody sees him... He’ll be hungry.”

Watson asks that any sightings of Spud be reported to the town’s vet clinic.

“He’s microchipped, so if they take him there they can just give me call.”

Watson remains hopeful Spud will be found alive.

“He’s such a friendly cat. So affectionate and inquisitive. I hope he’s alright.”