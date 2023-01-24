Kiwi combat nurse in Ukraine says she is living her dream: teaching soldiers

Shannon Taylor is a Kiwi nurse working in Ukraine currently training soldiers in combat medicine.

A Kiwi nurse in Ukraine says she is living her dream: teaching soldiers tactical medicine before they head to the front line.

Shannon Taylor was working as a nurse in Auckland’s Middlemore before she upped sticks and moved to Eastern Ukraine in November.

Shannon Taylor/Supplied Taylor has been evacuating civilians from conflict zones after arriving in November.

The 25-year-old is in what’s known as the Donbas region, the part of Ukraine with the heaviest fighting as Russia goes on the offensive to fully conquer the region from Ukraine.

Other Kiwis are also in the region fighting and working in humanitarian aid.

When she first arrived, Taylor was completing evacuations from villages under heavy shelling, and delivering humanitarian aid to the mostly elderly residents who had stayed behind.

“I have been under shelling and fired on. I have never been an adrenaline-junkie or risk taker, but this feels different.”

Taylor said she has helped remove civilians out of partially destroyed buildings and evacuated injured or unwell civilians in conflict zones to hospitals or clinics.

“Where there is heavy shelling, I reminded myself of the reason I was there and focused on my tasks.”

Shannon Taylor/Supplied Shannon Taylor is a Kiwi nurse working in Ukraine evacuating civilians.

For the previous month and a bit, Taylor has been staying in Kramatorsk and travelling to an army base where she trains soldiers in tactical medicine and lifesaving skills before they head to the front line.

She said she has always dreamed of being a combat nurse and working in military hospitals.

“But throughout my years of being a nurse, the more I realise how incredibly over-privileged we are.

“The more skills and experience over the years made me feel like I wanted to go and share some of these skills with other people in less privileged environments. Everybody deserves freedom,” she said.

Taylor said soldiers needed to be taught battlefield medicine as the chances of survival without immediate medical help after being shot could be low.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Dame Sue Bagshaw’s son Andrew Bagshaw is volunteering in Ukraine. (First published August 2022)

“When the soldiers are injured, before they call upon their mothers or family, they call upon the medic.”

The job gives Taylor purpose, she said, and despite volunteering in other poor countries, she said Ukraine was the most rewarding job she had done so far.

“When you have seen the fear in the soldiers eyes, it changes your life. And this is what keeps me to carry on my work here.

”I understand the risks, and that I may not return home. But I am at peace knowing I have tried my best to save the lives of these people fighting for their country and freedom.”