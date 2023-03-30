East Auckland home fully engulfed in flames in the space of 10 minutes

A house has gone up in flames in the east Auckland suburb of Whitford. (File photo)

Whitford resident Daniel Nathan woke up on Thursday to a strange knocking coming from the hot water cylinder.

It was about 6.15am.

When he went outside, he saw the electricity metre box on fire. There was fire on the surrounding ground, which quickly spread to the weatherboards.

Nathan retrieved his still sleeping dog and chicken, and called 111.

Emergency services arrived in about 10 minutes. But by that time, the entire house was engulfed in flames.

“Four rooms were completely destroyed, and the roof caved in,” Nathan said.

He has a cottage on the property that was unharmed that he can stay in. Meanwhile his wife is in Texas, and learned the news over the phone later in the morning.

Fire and Emergency deployed four crews and a tanker to the scene, which at its height was 30m by 30m.

A Fire and Emergency investigator also arrived to find out the cause.

It was initially thought the fire was suspicious, police have said. But it appears the fire was caused by a switchboard fault, police confirmed.