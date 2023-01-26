School cost crunch as families, charities try to provide

As household budgets tighten, charities say the demand on their services as kids go back to school is more acute than ever (file photo).

Stationery’s being subsidised, a donor’s credit card is maxed out and charity queues are growing as children head back to school in a tight economic environment.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

After the costs of Christmas, inflation is stuck at 7.2%, food prices are rising fast, transport costs are set to rise, and families must now find cash for back-to-school costs.

And some in the education charity sector say even they are stretched thin by increasing demand for their contributions.

At Hamilton’s Crawshaw School, in one of the city’s most deprived communities, pupils’ families must pay for half their stationery packs.

The other 50% is being funded by the full primary school’s board of trustees, “to ease the pressure on our Crawshaw whānau.”

Melville Primary School in the city’s south, is another school that will pay students’ stationery contribution.

While the financial pressure of the back-to-school period is “nothing new”, recent economic conditions will make this year’s start especially hard for families, New Zealand Principals' Federation president Leanne Otene​ (Te Rarawa) said.

“Principals know that things are tough out there and will do everything they can to ensure our tamariki have all they need to start the school year off in a place where they have everything required,” said Otene, who is also the principal of Manaia View School in Whangārei.

“I am well aware that many school across the country are subsidising things like stationery and are using their all-of-government contacts to be able to get stationery at a reduced price. This is what we encourage all schools to do, to pass those subsidies on to our families.”

At Otene’s own school, stationery is subsidised for all students and free for new entrants. Bearing the cost of school essentials, like stationery, is “not unusual”, Otene says.

Helping families to pay the costs of returning to school means that schools’ operations grants – the money for day-to-day operations – must also stretch further, she says.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Sid Patel is a business owner who regularly donates to children in rural Waikato communities. He’s pictured in late 2017 after a donation to children at Central Kids Kindergarten, east Huntly.

Sid Patel, a Waikato benefactor of several rural Waikato communities, says his annual donation of stationery to Kāwhia Primary School will continue, but has become more difficult.

“I just had another call from a lady asking for assistance. My portfolio is quite full they know already I do quite a lot... My credit card is up to the limit.”

Patel has also previously donated laptops, lunchboxes, bags, and bikes to school pupils.

Benji Pritchard founded the Manawatū based charity Education is a Right not a Privilege and says enforcing expensive requirements, like stationery or uniform, to access schooling is tantamount to relinquishing a child’s right to education.

“Definitely! I think that there are a lot of factors there.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Members of EIARNAP distributing donated stationery.

The group has to date helped three thousand school children in the Wellington and Manawatū regions and Pritchard says, despite that number, there is still demand for his charity’s stationery.

“We’ve faced continued demand. Each year for us has been a big year... We can only help as much as the resources we have. For us, it’s trying to help with the items we have because sometimes we are not able to get every kid everything.”

Other options to better distribute school costs ought to be examined too, Pritchard said, such as moving school starting dates or, as a rule, paying for school related costs via instalments.

Christel Yardley/Stuff St Vincent de Paul Waikato general manager Mike Rolton says the start of the year is always busy and he’s bracing for another increase in demand.

And a Hamilton charity named after the Catholic priest who dedicated himself to serving the poor, St Vincent de Paul, has also seen an uptick in requests for help, says general manager Mike Rolton.

“At the start of the year we always get a lot of people coming through. There is an increase, and it’s starting to show now – and a lot of them are parents who both work... We’ve got a lot of those. There was an increase last year of about 30%.”

Although the school year is yet to start officially, Rolton says he and his organisation are anticipating yet another increase in demand.

St Vincent de Paul offers a uniform sale at the start of the year, where Hamilton school children and their whānau can pick up second hand uniform in good nick for a discounted price, Rolton said. It’s just one of the ways the charity helps at a time Rolton says people struggle most.

supplied Ragne Maxwell principal of Porirua College. (File photo)

Porirua College principal Ragne Maxwell​ said back to school costs were a challenge for many of their families.

"Covid has had a real impact on our families' incomes,” she said. “It's been really difficult."

It was especially difficult for families new to the area or school with multiple children, as the upfront costs of uniforms and school stationery quickly added up.

She said the school had seen an increase in students with new families arriving in the area.

While stationery costs varied depending on subject choices, Maxwell said uniform costs included about $120 for a rotation of tops, $135 for bottoms, $40 in PE gear, $85 for a school cardigan, $90 for a college blazer and the cost of shoes and socks.

Some support was available from groups like the J R McKenzie Youth Education Fund which helps with uniform costs and KidsCan which supplies food and some basic clothing like black jackets - the school uniform policy allows for students to use their own black jackets and "what they've got".

The school also supports whānau through a scheme which allows them to pay the uniform costs off over time.

However, it was not enough, she said. "The demand out there is greater than we can support."