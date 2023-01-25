Body of Kiwi Andrew Bagshaw found in Ukraine

The body of Kiwi aid worker Andrew Bagshaw has been found in eastern Ukraine, his family have confirmed.

The 47-year-old’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by his parents, Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw, on Wednesday morning.

“He and a colleague, Chris Parry, were attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar, in an area of intense military action, when their car was hit by an artillery shell,” they said.

“The Ukrainian authorities, and government officials in New Zealand and London have been working hard to learn more details but little further is known about the circumstances of his death.”

READ MORE:

* What motivates Kiwis who travel to Ukraine, despite government warnings?

* Kiwi missing in Ukraine: The tragedy of aid workers becoming victims themselves

* Missing Kiwi volunteered in Ukraine because 'it was the right thing to do'

* 'Thanks for the money, we're going to rescue some people': Missing aid worker Andrew Bagshaw caught on film



The last contact with Andrew Bagshaw was on Friday, January 6, about 6pm in New Zealand and 8am local time. He and Parry, 28, were reported missing the following day.

Bagshaw was conducting “hot extractions” in Soledar, a city in the eastern Bakhmut region – evacuations often carried out while under fire from Russian forces.

“Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did,” his parents said.

Bagshaw was a scientific researcher in genetics, but had been working as a volunteer aid worker in Ukraine since April.

Earlier this month, his parents said he was “a very intelligent, independently minded person”, who went to Ukraine as a volunteer to assist the people, believing it was the right thing to do morally.

Grzegorz Jaroslaw Rybak/Facebook Missing aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry take an evacuee into the hospital in Bakhmut, Ukraine. The footage was filmed before their disappearance earlier this month.

Due to official legal processes in Ukraine, it would be some time before Bagshaw’s remains were returned to New Zealand, they said on Wednesday.

He was single, with a brother, two sisters, and seven nephews and nieces.

“We intend that his death shall not be in vain. We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters,” his parents said.

“We urge the civilised countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor.

“Might is Not Right; Freedom is Indivisible. The world needs to be strong and stand with Ukraine, giving them the military support, they need now and, help to rebuild their shattered country after the war.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw say their son’s death will “not be in vain”. (File photo)

The International Legion Defense of Ukraine paid tribute to Bagshaw and asked the Ukrainian people to help honour him so he was not forgotten.

“Our Beloved Brother Andrew Bagshaw, who had been serving in Ukraine as a Volunteer succumbed on the Battlefield. Honor, Glory and Gratitude To Our Brother,” it said.

Internationally recognised photojournalist Laurel Chor followed Baghsaw and Parry in late 2022 as they rescued people from areas destroyed by constant shelling.

She paid tribute to the pair after they went first missing and described the conditions they were working in as dangerous and scary.

“The evacuations can also be emotional; it’s always hard to watch people bid goodbye to family and friends who refuse to leave.”

Supplied Christopher Parry, 28, was reported missing at the same time as Bagshaw.

Chor said Bagshaw was quiet and reserved but would stop at nothing to aid those who others would not or could not help.

On one occasion Chor described watching him and another volunteer go on a wild goose chase on foot in southern Backhmut to find an elderly, wheelchair-using woman, knocking on doors in places cars couldn’t go.

“Later, I was with Andrew again in southern Bakhmut after dark, trying to convince a young woman and her father who refused to leave despite the sound of small-arms fire getting louder and louder.”

She described both Bagshaw and Parry as heroes.

Bagshaw’s family asked for any donations in their son’s memory to be made to either the Children’s Hospital in Kyiv or UAnimals.